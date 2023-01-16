‘Young, Famous and African’ drops Annie Idibia as it gears up for Season 2

Young, Famous and African (YFA) reality show took Africa by storm when it first aired in March 2022.

Season one, with seven episodes, featured some of the continent’s biggest personalities, and trended for a couple of days in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Casting a few select and rich celebrities from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda, the reality show followed their lives as they maneuvered tempestuous love lives, feuds, and careers in the city of bling, Johannesburg, in South Africa.

Having noticed the excitement the show caused, it didn’t take long before Netflix confirmed its renewal for Season two in 2023.

However, the giant video streaming platform is yet to announce an official release date for season two.

As fans continue to wait eagerly, Nation.Africa understands that the new season could be released next month.

“Unless something changes, Young, Famous and African Season Two will premier in February, latest March,” a popular South African TV host and producer privy to the production told Nation.Africa.

There will also be a slight change in the casting, with one the stars dropped from the show.

“It’s only Annie Macaulay-Idibia who will not be returning; the rest of the guys will be there. Probably a new face that people should expect to see is Bonang (Matheba). She will appear in four episodes.”

Bonang, 35, is a celebrated South African TV presenter, radio personality and actress known for her flamboyant presenting skills and her signature voice.

When the reality show aired last year, Annie, who is married to Nigerian singer 2Face Idibia, faulted the producers for editing out most of her parts that she considered key. She argued that a number of good scenes that might have portrayed her differently were omitted from the show.

Annie received a lot of backlash and criticism after the airing of Season One.

“So many great scenes were taken out of the show. At the end of the day, Hmm. I didn’t go to SA for four months to plan a wedding. I went there for work. I was hosting a lot of gigs there too; did a lot of shoot covers, radio/TV interviews; and most importantly to also start my household essential cleaning company there in Johannesburg,” she vented.

The disappointed actress, who was painted as a ‘cry baby’, accused the show producers of giving her motherhood and career life a back seat and only focussing on her marriage life to 2Face Idibia, which she said exposed her to mockery especially online.

But even with Annie out of the picture, fans will still be expecting answers to several unresolved scenes.

Season One ended in a cliff-hanger where a jet lagged Diamond Platnumz returns to Johannesburg.

He comes home to his ex-girlfriend Zari Hassan, and friend Andile Ncube confessing his feelings for her. This gets Diamond shocked and confused right off the bat.