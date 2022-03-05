How to align your investment goals with the money that you have. Photo | Photosearch

How to align your investment goals with the money that you have

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • You have to be very specific and clear on what you want. Do you want an apartment or do you want land? Which area do you want to buy? What is the purpose of buying it? What do you want to do with this land?”

“Which is the best investment to make money from and get rich?” This is one of the most common questions that this platform gets. By any means, this question is not so farfetched. Many of us believe that there is that one investment out there that could catapult our small finances into wealth. But is there? And if there is such an investment, how long would it take to make returns?

