Help! I earn Sh60,000 monthly, but spend all on relatives and girlfriend. Photo | Photosearch

By  Simon Mburu

My name is Stanley Masika. I graduated recently from a local medical college as a nurse. I have a practicing license from NCK. I am not formerly employed but I have been working on a locum basis. I make Sh2, 000 daily but I am not able to save any money. I pay Sh11,200 house rent, Sh1,500 DSTv, Sh. 3,000 for my university student cousin’ s rent, Sh8,000 fee and transport for my cousin who’s doing a short course, Sh1,000 for electricity, family giveaways Sh5,000 monthly, transport Sh3,000, food Sh6,500. My girlfriend recently moved in with me and as a result, I have been supporting her sister who is at a nearby school with food and personal effects of Sh2,500 monthly, house wifi Sh1,000, and miscellaneous Sh6,000. My family thinks I get too much money and so the financial requests keep inflating. I am struggling. How do I manage my money better? What do I need to do?

