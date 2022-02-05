With Sh5,000 you can invest in real estate in this new deal. Photo | Photosearch

With Sh5,000 you can invest in real estate in this new deal

What you need to know:

  • Have you heard of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)? If you are interested in real estate investment, you should
  • The I-REIT was expected to draw multitudes of local investors by offering them an opportunity to participate in the development of affordable houses.

In 2015, the Nairobi Securities Exchange made history as the third-largest bourse in Africa to introduce Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in its fold. This followed the historic approval of Kenya's first REIT by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). This first REIT was offered by Stanlib Kenya, a unit of the Johannesburg-based Standard Bank Group. The initial public offer of the Stanlib Fahari Income-REIT (I-REIT) was opened in October 2015. 

