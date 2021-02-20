Before you open up your relationship read this

You are going to be jealous and raise hell if you open your relationship. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Mariga Thoithi

I ran into an interesting discussion online this week. The topic was on open relationships. A lot of times, we either joke about the issue, or we have those who fantasize about the possibility.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.