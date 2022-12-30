Ask HR: How do I handle the many different generations present at the workplace?

The workplace of today has a mix of all generations ranging from Baby Boomers to Generation Z. They might be working in the same space but they have a huge age gap and also their perception, beliefs and world view is different. Baby Boomers like to conform to the rules. They are attached to the organisation and feel proud to be associated with it since they believe that they have contributed to its success. However, they don’t embrace change since they are used to working in a certain way. Treat them with respect and request them to mentor the younger employees. In case of any change, get their buy in before implementing drastic changes. They are nearing retirement age and benefits such as pension and medical are important to them.

Gen X are struggling to survive in the digital space. They are juggling between work and family responsibilities and striking a balance is hard. This group would appreciate flexible reporting times and remote working. They are also keen to invest for retirement. Therefore, they will be very keen to understand the performance of the pension scheme. HR must continuously organise financial wellness talks for this group. Where the company is going through transformation it is critical for the employer to upskill them so that they can attain digital literacy.

Millennials do not subscribe to rules and they have no qualms walking away from unconducive environments. Involve them in decision making when making major changes. Allow them to dress as they like as long as they maintain decency. They love experimenting, so challenge them to lead projects. Be flexible on reporting time as long as they deliver on their objectives. Gen Z are tech savvy, bold and not shy to question authority and rules. This poses a conflict especially when they are being supervised by Baby Boomers and Gen X. They are valuable since they are comfortable innovating and therefore will embrace change as long as they know what is in it for them. Consider carrying out a survey to understand the unique needs of each age group. You might not implement all the requests but it will give you more detailed information on how to manage your employees. Take note that irrespective of the age, there are basic rules that must be adhered to by all in order to live cohesively at the workplace.

I would like to take this early opportunity to wish all my readers a happy and prosperous new year!