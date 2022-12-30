You think it’s time to explore a different career?

Research shows that most millennials will change careers at least three times in their lifetime. This is without counting the infamous ‘job-hopping’. What does this mean? Unlike in our parents’ generation where one would become a teacher or a doctor from the start of their career life until retirement, millennials and Gen Zs are different. Someone who graduates college as an accountant might only work as an accountant for the first seven years, then switch to digital marketing for another 10 years before winding up as a personal branding expert and entrepreneur later in life.

Many factors drive these scenarios. In a survey conducted by Central Bank of Kenya and reported by Business Daily, only nine per cent of Kenyans have permanent and pensionable jobs. This points to significant job insecurity that could be one of the drivers of career shifts as people seek security. Other factors include personal fulfillment, the younger generations’ courage to take more risk and the fact that the world is changing, and we have more careers options.

Whatever the reason for your desire to switch careers, you need to be well prepared.



The decision should not be impulsive

It is not possible to go to bed a teacher and wake up a successful lawyer the next day. Besides your passion and interests, there are skills and trainings that must align for your career shift to work out well.While your interest in another career may stem from passion, you should consider the skills you have and those you might need to shift. For example, will you require professional accreditation to work in that new field you are eyeing? What is required to get that accreditation? Do you need to go back to school for a second degree? Do you need any specialised training? You need to contemplate all this as you plan your career shift.



Answer your ‘why’

Research shows that 47 per cent of people change careers for better pay, 39 per cent change careers because their current careers are too stressful, 37 per cent change because they want a better work-life balance, 25 per cent because they want new challenges and 23 per cent because they are no longer passionate about the field. These statistics are according to Joblist's Midlife Career Crisis survey. This list might not exhaust all the reasons. However, it can be that nudge you need to think clearly about how the new field you are eyeing fulfills the reason for which you want to leave your current role. The same survey found that 77 per cent of people who changed careers were happier, 75 per cent were more satisfied, 69 per cent were more fulfilled and 65 per cent were less stressed.