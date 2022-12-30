Ask HR: What can I do to grow and become a supervisor at work?

I am very keen to grow my career in 2023. I have been lucky to have a regular job for the past four years despite the tough economic times, but my plan now is to grow and overcome new challenges. Currently I am a machine operator and I aspire to rise to supervisory level and lead my own team of operators. In the longer term, like in five years, I hope to be a production manager. I am very keen to hear your advice on the best strategy to apply to meet my aspirations.

The first commendable thing you have done is to express what you desire in your career. When we voice out our plans and aspirations, it does not only make them clearer, but we also gain confidence and silence the fear that if not tamed can paralyse us. There is power in speaking out, and with proper planning and preparation, believe it, and you will be a manager, leading your own team in five years or less.

Let us now back this desire with a solid plan. First, evaluate the key requirements to fully deliver on the role. Look for the job description, list down what a suitable candidate must possess, match these against your own skills, and note the gaps. Next, establish a plan on how to bridge these gaps, noting down the time and resources that may be required to facilitate a skills upgrade. Note that some skills may be best learned on the job, so be open to volunteer for tasks that expose you to superior experience. In your profession, the academic requirements may vary, from diploma, higher national diploma to a degree. If you have gaps in your academics, create a plan for how to be more competitive. Additionally, seek feedback from your leaders and peers. How you undertake your current tasks is critical. What is that distinct quality that will make your supervisor pick you from the pack and assign you more responsibilities? What specific skills make you stand out and how can you use them to get promoted?