Breaking Barriers International founder and CEO Nellie Shani

Meet Nellie Shani, pastor whose mother was a witch doctor

Breaking Barriers International founder and CEO Nellie Shani during an interview at her home in Kilimani, Nairobi on March 29, 2024.

Photo credit: Boniface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

  • Pastor Nellie Shani describes her life as a story of victory.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tuju handed fresh blow in tussle with bank over loan

    Raphael Tuju.

  2. PREMIUM 'I knew Tom Mboya's killers'

  3. PREMIUM 'I work in Qatar earning Sh180,000 but I’m left with zero'

    worried man

  4. PREMIUM How national government will force counties to pass budgets by June

    Devolution Conference