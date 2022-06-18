There is hope for dads in waiting

Tomorrow is Father’s Day.

But there is a group of men who will not be popping the cork off the champagne, pardon the pun because they want but don’t have children.

Take the example of Paul who wrote these agonizing words recently to one of the local magazines.

‘I am 37. I have been married three times but all the marriages did not work because I could not make any of my wives pregnant ...’

The spoken fact is that in the vast majority of marriages, the ultimate aim is the reproduction of one’s genetic code. For a man, there is no title bigger in the world than ‘proud father’ of a baby.

The unspoken truth about many men, like Paul, is that the reason they roam from one marriage to another is that most presume, at first, that it is the woman with the infertility issue.

Yet, 40 percent of the time, it is the man with the problem. So, like Paul, a man stays five years in one union, unsuccessfully trying to become a father.

Then he dumps the ‘barren’ woman, and spends another five years in a new marriage, with the same lack of result (being able to beget a child). During his third marriage, he runs into his ex-first wife, who has since remarried, in the supermarket with a child who is the spitting image of herself. Only then does the man painfully admit that he may be the one who is infertile.

Nyaboke, a counselling psychologist, has this to say about men like Paul who have issues with fertility.

“Children are a gift from God and a desire to have your own is normal. I want to believe that you have sought credible medical assistance which means the right specialist for your condition.”

It is a widespread practice in Kenya to find people going for ‘jua kali’solutions when they find themselves in the situation of not being able to sire children.

A man will give money to a pastor to be prayed for, or to a witch doctor to ‘lift the curse’ from his genitals. He will spend money on herbalists for traditional cures, and we have heard of a real-life case of a gentleman who would travel monthly to Koibatek to visit an old Kalenjin woman who charges Sh40,000 for her ‘charms/cures.’

Sat Mag visited the Myra IVF and Medical center for credible answers to male infertility – a day that would make ‘Father’s Day’ a misery for many a man, and we spoke to Dr. Sarita Sukhija, an IVF and infertility expert.

She says the first step for a man is to get a professional diagnosis before anything else.

“Some men are just super-stressed, or even depressed, or the timing for conception is totally off,” she says, ‘and in this case, there is no need for a medical procedure intervention.’

The next stage is to check for the most common causes of male infertility at the clinic.

“Is there a problem with sperm production? We check to see for birth defects like a testis that is undescended. Are their transportation issues, or infection that prevents the sperm from getting to the urethra?” Dr. Sukhija says.

The IVF and infertility expert says men who work around a lot of heat all day – like welders or boda boda riders – sometimes find it hard to father children as the heat affects the testis.

Medication, like some used in cancer treatment, are some of the causes of infertility. At Myra Clinic, a semen analysis is also done to determine if the man has a low sperm count.

They also check the motility, or mobility, of the spermatozoon.





Aaccording to Dr Rajesh Chaudhary, the lead in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) specialist at Fertility Point the quality of sex does not in any way affect the quality of sperms, and having a low sperm count can make it more difficult to conceive naturally though successful pregnancies can still occur.

He says about one-third of infertility cases diagnosed today are due to male factors and in Kenya, sperm morphology, motility and volumes have all been on the decline.

“We have analysed samples from 2,500 Kenyan men aged between 30 to 60 years in the past three years and our findings show 2,000 of these men had a low sperm count,” he disclosed in an earlier Nation interview.

He added that when men hit 45 years of age, their sperm quality declines because of DNA fragmentation but that is now evident in young men.





Is there a progressive forward movement?

“Once we have determined the exact and particular problem with the (male) patient,” Sarita says, while adding “assuming the woman is ‘egg ready’ or fertile, we can go either the IUI or the IVF way ...”

In Intra-Uterine Insemination (IUI), the semen sample is taken from the male, washed in the laboratory for a good count and concentration of sperm, then using a catheter, put directly into the area of the cervix or uterus to reduce the distance it has to travel to fertilise the egg.

‘In In-Vitro Fertilisation, which is more of a process, we ‘prep’ the patient’s body with medicine.

Then we harvest his partner’s eggs, and the best of his sperms, selected under the powerful electronic microscopes at our fertility, then choose one and ‘inject’ it into the egg, and another into another egg, to increase the chances of fertilisation.’

This is done, for example, on males with a low sperm count that normally, left to nature, would not impregnate the woman.

In the case of tesa/tese where there are serious sperm transportation or no sperm at all in the semen fluid, Dr. Sukhija says, “we sedate the man, and use a syringe to get the required sperm straight from the testis, or make a surgical insertion into the tissue and harvest the two or three sperm there, that will be used in the IVF.”





New research

Many men may not be aware of two recent discoveries about sperm structures and sperm development in the male human body that are helping men overcome fertility issues to achieve successful pregnancies.

“Using advanced microscopic technology that allows researchers to view proteins at the highest resolution provides new insight into the male reproductive processes and lays the groundwork for developing new fertility treatments for men who struggle to achieve fatherhood,” notes an article on Science Daily.

Another fairly new option for would-be fathers is sperm mapping.





