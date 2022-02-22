Lilian Nganga signals memoir in the works

In case you were wondering what Lilian Nganga has been up to since ending her stint as Machakos first lady, then wonder nor more.

Ms Nganga has revealed that she has been using her time away from the public eye to work on a memoir on her life and times as Machakos first lady.

“I am delighted to give you a sneak peak of something special I have been working on for the last two months... #MadamFirstLady!” Ms Nganga gushed on Instagram Tuesday.

"This mini memoir that I cherish is a book about owning my story, taking control of the narrative and telling my truth," she added.

“This mini memoir that I cherish is a book about owning my story, taking control of the narrative and telling my truth.From being catapulted into the limelight amidst a lot of chatter, to achieving alot under the County First Lady's Office to the eventual "stepping down" from the position... From my heart to yours! Stay tuned!”

The book will be the second time she lays bare her private life to the public. She has recently become a person of interest following the abrupt end of her relationship with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his estranged wife Lillian Nganga during a past event. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In August last year, the duo parted ways, ending their more than 10-year relationship. In a tell-all interview with the Nation, she said that their relationship had been on the rocks for a while.

She later unveiled rapper Juliani as her new beau, causing a stir on social media.