Who’s laughing now? Juliani, Lillian exponential love lights up the net

Juliani and Lilian Ng'ang'a

Rapper Juliani with his newfound Lilian Ng'ang'a, the former wife of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Lillian Ng’ang’a and Governor Alfred Mutua announced an end to their decade-long relationship last month.
  • Juliani was previously in a relationship with actress Brenda Wairimu, with whom they have a daughter. 

Love and let love. That was the final sentence of a short statement from former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a as she announced her relationship with musician Juliani (Julius Owino) on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.