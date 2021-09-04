Who’s laughing now? Juliani, Lillian exponential love lights up the net

Love and let love. That was the final sentence of a short statement from former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a as she announced her relationship with musician Juliani (Julius Owino) on Friday.

That Ms Ng’ang’a, a former model, hotel staff and Kenya Airways employee, would leave the life of exotic trips, lavish parties, tight security among other perks she enjoyed while in a relationship with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua to be in the arms of Juliani, who has hardly oozed opulence in public, became a talking point online.

Some questioned what might have informed the change of heart. With each tweet attempting to be funnier than the previous ones, theories were circulated, futures predicted, free advice given and memes made.

“It will end in premium tears,” Gideon tweeted. “By next year, she will have a baby and to make the matter worse, wataachana tu (they’ll part ways).”

Beverly noted: “I’m super proud of your decision (Lillian). Go where there’s love, peace and happiness.”

Love and let love

Pear stated: “What would make Lillian leave Alfred Mutua for Juliani? I’m not endorsing her marriage to him and I know it’s none of my business but I’m just baffled.”

Ms Ng’ang’a’s post capped an eventful week that had seen Juliani record a statement with police on Thursday over death threats he had allegedly received.

According to activist Boniface Mwangi, a friend of the two, Juliani received a text on his phone asking him to stop posting photos of him with Ms Ng’ang’a.

Ms Ng’ang’a appeared to address that issue in her announcement. “In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false, outdated and ill-intentioned. Let’s respect people’s choices. Love and let love,” she posted alongside a photo of her and Juliani.

Juliani, who grew up in Nairobi’s Dandora, began his rap career in 2002 through collaborations with the Ukoo Flani music group. He would later quit the Eastlands-based hip hop group to launch his solo career as a gospel artiste, which saw him win a number of local awards, notably Groove and Chaguo la Teeniez.

He has used the attention received over the past few days to drum up support for his album Masterpiece, which is only available for purchase on his website. He also sought to popularise a video of a song he has done with musician Willy Paul.

Previous relationship

Juliani was previously in a relationship with actress Brenda Wairimu, with whom they have a daughter.

In one cryptic tweet yesterday, Juliani responded to some of the issues raised by netizens, mocking those who were claiming that he is the prize.

Lillian, on the other side, was raised in Kiambu and did some modelling after completing her secondary education. Her first job was being a waitress at Safari Park where she worked for a year before joining Kenya Airways.

It was during her stint at Kenya Airways that she met Dr Mutua, who was then the government spokesman.