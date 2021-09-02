Juliani cites death threat over Lillian Nganga

Musician Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani, on Thursday recorded a statement at Kilimani Police station over an alleged threat to his life.

Kilimani Sub-County Police Commander Muturi Mbogo said the matter was being investigated.

My very good friend @JulianiKenya was threatened yesterday. Someone called him and texted using 0773912088. He told him to stop posting pics posed with his friend @LillyanneNganga, and if he continues, they will kill him. He has recorded a statement at Kileleshwa Police Station. pic.twitter.com/9TTQ4aW9Qu — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) September 2, 2021

The musician said the threats stemmed from his links with Lilian Nganga, the ex-wife of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

The couple recently announced that they had split and that she would no longer serve as Machakos First Lady.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his estranged wife Lillian Nganga during a past event. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

On Wednesday evening, Juliani posted a veiled message about the threat on social media, saying:

How now can you "iba mtu"?!



An intelligent adult with a sound mind.



The call/text threat on my life today,NOT funny!



"ulinyang'anyana" narrative is false,tired,juicy headlines tu.



Kindly STOP!



For the threats,usi aim face,na prefer niki smile kwa open casket.



Baraka. — Elevate 🚀🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) September 1, 2021

Mr Mutua and Ms Nganga, in separate posts, said they had parted ways amicably after enjoying a long-term relationship with each other.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God He brought it together. We remain friends,” Ms Nganga posted on her Instagram page.

A few hours later, the governor acknowledged the split and their decision to remain friends.