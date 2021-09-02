Juliani cites death threat over Lillian Nganga

Juliani

Musician Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He filed the report at the Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi. 

Musician Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani, on Thursday recorded a statement at Kilimani Police station over an alleged threat to his life.

