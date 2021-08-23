Kenyans excited as Mutua, estranged wife ‘reunite’ at birthday party

Alfred Mutua with his estranged wife Lillian Nganga

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua with his estranged wife Lillian Nganga at his birthday party which was held at Nairobi’s Ole Sereni hotel on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

There was excitement on Sunday after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua reunited with his estranged wife, Lillian Nganga, at his birthday part, a week after the two announced their split on social media.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.