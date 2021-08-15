Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, First Lady Lillian Nganga announce split

Alfred Mutua, Lillian Nganga

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his wife Lillian Nganga during a past event. The two have split.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Ms Lillian Nganga have confirmed the end of their relationship.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.