Governor Alfred Mutua sued by ex-partner Lillian Nganga in property row

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the application filed before the Milimani Commercial Court, Ms Nganga is named as the plaintiff while Dr Mutua is the defendant.
  • Ms Nganga explained that she was not legally married to Dr Mutua, but they were long term partners.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s estranged partner Lillian Nganga has taken a property fight with the county chief to court.

