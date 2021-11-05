Governor Alfred Mutua sued by ex-partner Lillian Nganga in property row

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s estranged partner Lillian Nganga has taken a property fight with the county chief to court.

At the centre of the case is a car and shares in a company, Ndash Enterprises Limited. The firm is associated with A&L Hotel in Machakos.

According to the documents, the company was registered in 2014 with Dr Mutua and Ms Nganga as directors, both holding equal shares of 2,000 each. The motor vehicle in contention is a black Toyota Harrier registration number KBY 186G.

In the application filed before the Milimani Commercial Court, Ms Nganga is named as the plaintiff while Dr Mutua is the defendant.

Not legally married

In a statement filed in court, Ms Nganga wants the court to issue a permanent injunction restraining Dr Mutua, his agents, officers, servants, bodyguards or other employees or any person acting on his instructions, from accessing, visiting, entering or in any other manner getting close to her home and work place, or unlawfully seizing any of her assets.

Ms Nganga wants Dr Mutua restrained by the court from selling, disposing of, using, hiring out, leasing out, claiming ownership of and/or interfering with the motor vehicle, pending the hearing and determination of the case.