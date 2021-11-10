Mutua suffers setback in property dispute suit against Lillian

Alfred Mutua with his estranged wife Lillian Nganga

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua with his estranged lover Lillian Nganga at his birthday party which was held at Nairobi’s Ole Sereni hotel on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Milimani court dismissed the objections raised by Dr Mutua for lack of merit.

A Nairobi court has dismissed an application by Governor Alfred Mutua seeking to transfer one of the cases involving a property dispute with his estranged lover Lilian Nganga to Machakos.

