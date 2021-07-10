We’ve been left at the mercy of daring thieves

Pickpocket

A close-up of a thief's hand stealing purse from backpack
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • If crooks are bold enough to rob a policeman in broad daylight, just how secure are we, mere wananchi?
  • Only a fraction of these crimes make it to the media, a majority are known to only those in the vicinity of the crimes.

This week, I came across a video showing one of three men on a motorcycle snatching the phone of a policeman who was controlling traffic at the Roysambu underpass.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Roselyne Obala: My undying love affair with political reporting

  2. New KICD rules leave book publishers, authors in a bind

  3. PRIME Joe Kinyua opens up on life as ‘Njoro wa Uba’

  4. Caroline Njunge: We’ve been left at the mercy of daring thieves

  5. Jabali Afrika’s Asikoye lands lucrative Grammy Awards role

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.