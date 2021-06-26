Why do we go out of our way to impress visitors?

Why do we behave this way? Why wait for guests to reward yourself and your family with the most sumptuous meals? 

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • Convince me, for instance, that you don’t have sahani za wageni.
  • Or the delicate cups that you wrap in old newspaper to prevent chipping.

Sometime back, my son found me busy cutting up chicken, and with a straight face, asked, “Mummy, kwani wageni wanakuja?” He wanted to know whether we had visitors that day.

