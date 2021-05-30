We’ve become so used to being served mediocrity

As a country, we are so used to being served and serving mediocrity, such that even when our rights are trampled on, we simply mumble amongst ourselves for a while and then, as we like to say, accept and move on.

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

It is 8.30pm on a Wednesday as I write this. There’s a blackout where I live. For the last two months or so, the power has been going off every day, each time staying off for hours. We once stayed without electricity for two days in spite of reporting the incident to Kenya Power.

