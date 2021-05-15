Survival kits we all need during this rainy season

Children sail on a boat through their flooded village in Kakola Ombaka, Kisumu County on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

The rain is back with a vengeance, and as usual, drainages, the few that exist, are clogged to the core, useless against the raging waters that have swallowed up roads and paths, forcing us to either swim or wade our way home. But we are the lucky ones, since there are other Kenyans who are marooned in their own homes, which have been turned into tiny islands.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.