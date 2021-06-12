Before you open up and share your story...

stories

With the advent of social media, however, stories travel much faster and wider, reaching even people who have never met you.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

Sometime back, I was invited to talk about my job to a group of aspiring journalists. My, did that 45 minutes jog my memory! The talk covered a range of topics, one of them being my experiences in search of a story.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.