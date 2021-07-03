Hypocrisy of some men and women is sickening

Women toasting

Ever heard the appalling stories of men and women who are as different as night and day when behind the closed doors of their homes and when out there, in the world mingling with others?

Photo credit: Pool

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • This person’s purse strings loosen up quickly and willingly for others, but stay tightly knotted if it is his family in need.
  • Another bunch that comes to mind is the people we elect to champion our welfare every five years.

Going through feedback from readers reacting to what I wrote about last Sunday regarding the special treatment we give visitors at the expense of our families, it occurred to me that our mothers, and we that were raised by them, are not the only ones guilty of this contradiction, this hypocrisy.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Boo! What to do when you’ve been ghosted

  2. PRIME Dangerous things people do in the name of having fun

  3. Hypocrisy of some men and women is sickening

  4. Surgeons Diary: A look into amusing experiences of patients

  5. Staffroom Diary: Fiolina wants me out of her house, but I’m staying put

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.