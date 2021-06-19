The plight of being second-born child

Being a second child, I did not get the kind of pampering, pronounced concern and indulgence that first-borns tend to get.

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • With my first-born, my heart would almost jump out of my chest whenever he fell.
  • As for my second-born, whenever she tripped and fell, I would respond with a nonchalant, “amka… get up.”


It’s true what they say about the second-born being the forgotten child, the neglected one who is often an afterthought, not because he or she is not loved, but because the first-born effectively wiped off the anxiety that comes with first-time parenting. As a result of being the by-the-way child, the second-born has no option but to become self-reliant because most of the time, one is left to their own devices.

