Traitors: How Nyayo, Alfayo helped Kuya return to school

“Thank you for setting the record straight Alfayo,” said Kuya, as he ordered another round of drinks for everyone, and sent Alfayo some money on M-Pesa.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • The period Kuya was away was one of my best time as Deputy Headmaster.
  • I had had an un-challenged leadership at school, and was slowly but surely pushing through my agenda, policies and plans.

You all remember that I visited Kakamega last week. Despite not being welcome, I had promised to stay put and only leave when my work could no longer allow me to be in Kakamega. Although Fiolina pays rent for the house, it is still my house. I am the head of the family. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Roselyne Obala: My undying love affair with political reporting

  2. New KICD rules leave book publishers, authors in a bind

  3. PRIME Joe Kinyua opens up on life as ‘Njoro wa Uba’

  4. Caroline Njunge: We’ve been left at the mercy of daring thieves

  5. Jabali Afrika’s Asikoye lands lucrative Grammy Awards role

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.