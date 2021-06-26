Trouble as my new timetable takes effect

Mwalimu Andrew

Alex and Nzomo outrightly rejected the timetable, saying it was designed to punish them.

Photo credit: Nyagah | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

  • I had also suffered the same fate under Kuya’s hand.
  • He had given me morning and evening classes every day, forcing me to stay in school almost the whole day.

At the start of my current reign as the undisputed Deputy and the de facto HM of Mwisho wa Lami, I committed to make bold decisions that would take this school forward. If you remember, the major complaint following Kuya’s exit was the timetable.

