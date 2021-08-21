I’m now the boss after Kuya’s ‘miraculous’ injury

Mwalimu Andrew and Kuya

If I had thought that arriving after the morning cleaning session would help me avoid conflict, I was wrong.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • As I was busy teaching, I heard a motorcycle enter the school. From the rickety, tired sound, it was Kuya’s.
  • He stopped near the classroom and disembarked. The next thing we heard were screams for help from him. 

When we parted ways here last week, I had just bought anointing oil from Apostle Reverend Elkana, the principal reverend spiritual superintendent of The Holiest of All Ghosts (THOAG) Tabernacle Assembly, anointing oil to protect me from evil spirits and so that God (through Apostle Elkana) could fight my battles.

