In honour of my late mum, the funny woman

Dre

Because of her firmness, there are enemies of development that used to say that she had “sat” on my father.

Photo credit: John Nyaga

By  Mwalimu Andrew

When I wrote about my mum’s funeral last week, a few readers felt that I made fun of her funeral; that I had disrespected my mother. Nothing can be further from the truth.

