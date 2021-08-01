My mother’s death and my many inadequacies

Mwalimu Andrew's mother

My mother had always been unwell. If it was not blood pressure, it was blood sugar issues.

Photo credit: John Nyaga | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

When we last met on these streets, following Apostle Elkana’s prophesy, I had been welcomed so warmly in Kakamega by Fiolina. Unlike the previous time, I felt like the head of the house once more and was being fed well, listened to and respected.

