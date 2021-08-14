Armed with my oil, I’ll let God fight my battles

Mwalimu Andrew and Apostle Reverend Elkana

Before he left, Apostle Reverend Elkana, the Principal Reverend Spiritual Superintendent of The Holiest of All Ghosts (THOAG) Tabernacle Assembly, asked to pray for Fiolina.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

What you need to know:

  • I should have been “returned” to church last Sunday but the Apostle was away.
  • Last Wednesday, after his return, Apostle Elkana officially “returned” my family to church.

Having not been in school for some time, I returned last Wednesday. I would have returned earlier but for Apostle Reverend Elkana, the Principal Reverend Spiritual Superintendent of The Holiest of All Ghosts (THOAG) Tabernacle Assembly, who has asked me to wait.

