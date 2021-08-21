How to win the heart of a gorgeous woman

What do you have to do to attract a lovely girlfriend? Well, before you even start, you must have the basics right. So, get your career in order, become financially competent, be passionate about something, and be able to defend your opinions. No girl wants to be with a guy who hasn’t got his life together.

Make sure your clothes say the right things about you, and learn how to speak confidently to pretty girls. Practise on shop assistants and waitresses if you’re nervous.

Learn how to organise a romantic first date. Find the places girls love, bring a small gift, open doors, know how to seat her at a table, turn your phone off and only have eyes for her. Showing her you’re a gentleman sets the tone for your whole relationship.

Learn how to message brilliantly. Say nothing you wouldn’t say face to face, and avoid sending pointless messages. Less “wazzup?” and more “I’ve heard so and so’s good, shall we go?”

Message if you’re running late. Message your appreciation after a first date. Message lovingly after you first have sex together. Never reply instantly. Waiting a few moments says you have a life, and takes the pressure off her to respond.

If her answer seems short, assume she’s busy and sign off. Otherwise message at about the same rate as she does, or you’ll seem desperate. Or disinterested. And don’t ghost her, ever. Word will get around.

Be fun and upbeat together; never moody or difficult. And be honest! You don’t have to tell all immediately, but never lie or do anything flaky.

Pay for her! Always. That’s just the way things are done. It tells her that she doesn’t have to worry about money with you. She’ll buy you small things occasionally, just to show she appreciates your kindness. Accept them gracefully.

Wait for her to say “I love you” first, but respond enthusiastically the moment she does. And don’t get pushy about intimacy. Tease her to make sure she knows you think she’s sexy, but let her set the pace. And when you do finally get naked, really make love. You’re not in a porn movie.

Expect her to bring up being exclusive, and then BE exclusive! Your relationship will change once you are. Fewer dates, but more time together.

And learn how to make a lovely breakfast, even if it’s only orange juice, coffee and toast. She’ll never forget that wonderful smell, and the feeling that you’re taking care of her.

Notice her likes and dislikes. Learn how to compliment her. Be there for her when she’s down. Give her space when she needs it, and learn to listen to her. Offer a takeaway if she’s had a bad day. Help with her chores.