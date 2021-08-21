How to win the heart of a gorgeous woman

It's important to learn how to organise a romantic first date.

Photo credit: Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Tease her to make sure she knows you think she’s sexy, but let her set the pace.
  • Learn how to make a lovely breakfast, even if it’s only orange juice, coffee and toast.

What do you have to do to attract a lovely girlfriend? Well, before you even start, you must have the basics right. So, get your career in order, become financially competent, be passionate about something, and be able to defend your opinions. No girl wants to be with a guy who hasn’t got his life together.

