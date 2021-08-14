How a woman can cope with an ex’s new partner

Avoid badmouthing your ex-husband's new partner to your children, or making them feel guilty for having fun with her. 

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Your ex’s new partner feels vulnerable because you and your ex have a past together.
  • Meanwhile, you’re angry and resentful that she’s becoming a part of your children’s lives.

Of all the “other women” in your life, such as your grandmothers, aunts and cousins, some can be surprisingly troublesome. Terrible mothers-in-law don’t only happen in myths and legends!

