Education

Kenyan lecturers who’ve found success in US universities talk about the opportunity

Dr Caroline Kingori, Prof Kefa Otiso, Prof David Monda, and Geoffrey Kipkemboi Kangogo are Kenyans lecturers teaching at US universities.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:


  • What comes across as student misconduct in American movies is often a product of using a Kenyan cultural lens to make sense of US culture and behaviour, says Prof Kefa Otiso, a Geography professor at Bowling Green State University.
  • The Kenyan lecturers agree that universities in the US are much better endowed and managed compared to Kenyan institutions of higher learning, also Kenyan universities have large class sizes, a factor that undermines learning, producing poorly prepared graduates.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Can a man have an allergic reaction to his own sperms?

    Sad couple

  2. PREMIUM Motor Clinic: How good is your mastery of road signs?

    road signs

  3. PREMIUM Labour of love: Mother who carries disabled son to studio

    Edwin Cheburet

  4. PREMIUM Kenyan lecturers who’ve found success in US universities

    Education

  5. PREMIUM Half of Kenyans financially stressed as pay shrinks 25pc

    JS181223FinancialLiterac