Keranta: Why Flaqo took back the car he bought me

It was a match made in heaven, at least that’s how many saw it. And when the rumours began, suggesting that Keranta had cheated on comedian Flaqo and that their relationship was on the rocks, the trolls went berserk. Keranta is an online content creator and influencer.

She spoke to our reporter.

"By now you must know that my relationship with Flaqo ended and honestly, I don’t care what people say because I know my truth.

In my recent online posts, I’ve seen people say that I’ve said negative things about my ex. I was referring to nobody in particular. We broke up a long, long time ago, and we both moved on.

Nothing I post is about anybody. They’re just memes. People should not misquote me or make me look unreasonable. Flaqo and I broke up, but respect still stands. Let's stop the unfair assumptions.

Yes, I was ready to get married by Flaqo but things didn’t work.

I didn’t want to have children because I wasn’t ready. We only dated for three years. Had we been together for at least five years, I probably would have had children.

It is true he repossessed the car he gifted me.

On claims that I cheated on him, if that’s how people want to see things it is okay but they should ask him what really happened.

Many think Keranta is a nickname, it’s actually my real name.

I became popular because of the prank skits I did for a while with my ex, Dzaddy Amore, before we parted ways.

The first thing I do in the morning is check my phone and scroll through a few apps. I then pray and after that, my day begins.

I studied film production, I guess that’s why content creation comes naturally to me.

In the content creation business, it’s very normal to be short-changed especially if you are still new to the industry. It happened to me a number of times.

Should there be another pandemic, my career plan B is business which I’ve already invested in but hey, there should never be another pandemic. It is catastrophic to say the least.

Many people think I am reserved. I believe I am very social, talkative and funny. So say hi to me when you see me.