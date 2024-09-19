Risper Faith: No amount of money can make me put my child on TV

Actress Risper Faith wants you to see her for who she is – flaws, glam, drama, love and everything in between. The mother of one, who has previously appeared on Nairobi Diaries, a Kenyan reality series, wants to show viewers her most authentic self in Nai-Rich, the new reality series that also features Amber Ray, Phoina and KRG the Don.

"So many people out here are faking lives and sugarcoating everything. If I’ve had beans and black tea for breakfast, there’s no need to log into Pinterest and download pictures of croissants and share that as my breakfast. I want to show viewers that even rich celebrities are just regular people with real problems and real lives," Risper says.

'Nai Rich' cast Risper Faith poses for a photo during the launch of the new reality show on August 30, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation





1. This is your second time in a reality show in Kenya. That must make you feel very accomplished…

Yes, it has been a season of growth. When I was on Nairobi Diaries, I was young and naive, but now right now, I am more mature when it comes to making decisions. I know what I want and what I am going after. Nai-Rich also had a much bigger budget compared to Nairobi Diaries so they offered more.

I have always wanted to be on a reality show. Initially, I hoped to join The Real Housewives of Nairobi, but that did not work out. I am happy I ended up with something even better. Sometimes you watch these Kenyan reality shows and think, ‘I belong there, I need to be part of that.’

When the producers of the show approached me, I was to play the role of a wife, but later they said they felt I was a better fit as a businesswoman than a wife.

We started filming Nai-Rich in December 2023. It has been almost a year of hard work and sleepless nights, but now that the show is on TV, I feel like it was all worth it.





2. Are we going to see your husband and child in the show?

My husband (Brian) will make some appearances, but not as a full cast member. He is there to support me. Brian is always excited about my growth. He encouraged me to go for it. As for my child, no one can pay me any amount of money that would make me put him on TV. You won’t see him on the show. There’s too much pressure there.

I want my son to grow up without that pressure and make his own decisions about social media when he is older. I don’t want him to feel like he has to be part of that world. You know how we are always looking forward to posting our lives online…I don't want my child to look up to such. I want him to enjoy his childhood.





3. Why do you keep taking breaks from social media?

Different things happen at different times in our lives. Last year around November is the last time I disappeared online, and it was not a break. I had lost my dad, so I was off social media for some time because I was grieving him. My dad was my greatest inspiration and losing him was a major blow for me and my entire family. I have not stopped grieving him. I miss him every day.

As his children, we are going to keep his name alive. We are going to make sure the Manyonge name will remain forever. My dad was a professor at Maseno University at the School of Mathematics Statistics and Actuarial Science and people loved him very much. I sometimes take breaks on social media to restrategise. I hate being monotonous, that is why my rate card keeps going up.







4. How have you maintained your brand for over a decade?

I have been consistent and unique. What people knew me for some years back is different from what they know me for today. Even when it comes to influencing, I don’t do it the same way I did it 10 years ago. Fans expect you to be creative every day and you need to show your growth. If you don't have that growth, no one can support you.

I also do not keep the same friends I had a decade ago. I don’t have beef with them but like I told you, it's all about growth. Having been there for a while, I know when to step back. Social media has a lot of pressure. Bullies will make you do things and if you are not careful, you will end up messing.

I keep enhancing my body and it's too much work. I have done several procedures, including liposuction and gastric sleeve. The first liposuction was good, but I could not stay away from junk food and I went back to adding weight. I recently did another body transformation procedure to lose weight because I care a bit too much about what fans say about my body.



5. Talk to us about losing friends and how motherhood has contributed to that...

Throughout my journey in the spotlight, I have learnt that not everyone who comes into your life is meant to stay forever. Some people are only meant to be there for a season, and when that season ends, you move on. I will say motherhood has made me more aware of such realities. Motherhood has also helped me understand my purpose better in terms of risks and even responsibilities. There were times I would go out and drink and later drive home while under the influence, but I stopped doing that because someone else depends on me.