Diana Chacha: How motherhood transformed my modelling career

Content creator Diana Chacha rose to fame in 2021 after appearing on the cover of an album by musician Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati. At the time, she was a thriving commercial model and fashion entrepreneur. Now a mother of two, Diana has transitioned into full-time content creation, navigating the challenges of motherhood and the impact it has had on her career and body. In this interview, she opens up about her journey from modeling to content creation and the realities of balancing her new role as a mother with her professional aspirations.





1.Tell us about your journey from being a model to becoming a content creator…

I’ve always been passionate about beauty and fashion since I was a little girl. My dream was to build a brand in the industry and turn it into a source of income. When I moved to Nairobi for university, I was determined to break into the beauty world. I met the owner of a well-known women’s clothing store and landed an opportunity to work with her.

That was the start of my journey. I had a great physique, and I knew how to showcase the clothes. I would post photos on my social media, and soon after, I started getting offers from different fashion shops. I made good money from my rate card, and my face became recognisable online as I appeared on various fashion shop pages on Facebook and Instagram.

As my page grew, Bahati reached out to me to feature on his album cover. That was a game-changer for me – God’s favour, truly. It led to TV interviews, magazine features, and a growing online presence. I also began attracting a following of young girls who admired how I was able to use my image in a respectable way to earn money while still on campus. As interest in my personal life grew, I started creating lifestyle content during the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to brand endorsements and more income, enough to cover my expenses and save. Content creation has been my full-time job ever since.





2.How has motherhood, particularly having two children both under the age of two, impacted your life and career?

Motherhood is challenging yet incredibly beautiful. As the last born in my family, it forced me to mature quickly. My thoughts, visions, goals, and priorities have all shifted significantly. I now see life through a different lens. Having two children under two is the toughest job in the world, hands down. I have a toddler who’s constantly on the move, jumping and screaming and I have a three-month-old baby who needs my attention around the clock.

I’m still breastfeeding, and he’s so delicate. Balancing the two is overwhelming. Thankfully, I have a lot of support from my husband, who is a very involved dad, as well as my sister, brother, parents, and in-laws. They’re all actively helping to raise my boys. As for my career, I had to stop modelling because my body changed after childbirth. I went from wearing size 10 to size 16, which affected my self-esteem, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

I transitioned from beauty and fashion to family content creation. Being a mother has boosted my content. Now, everyone is curious about how I manage it all at a young age, and it’s brought me new opportunities. I’ve attracted family-oriented brands like hospitals, baby shops, and food products.





3.As a former model, how did dealing with weight gain affect you personally and professionally?

After giving birth I stopped modelling completely because I was no longer the size that every girl admired. I had baby fat, and it took a toll on my confidence and self-esteem, especially after my first child. Being in the public eye and known as "the model with the hot body," I faced a lot of criticism. People would say things like, "Oh, you’ve let yourself go," "You need to work out," or "We preferred the old Diana Chacha before you had children." The trolling was too much. I would delete those hurtful comments and cry.

When a fashion house posted photos of me in their dresses, instead of focusing on the outfits, most of the comments were about how much weight I had gained. That’s when I decided to quit modelling. When I eventually spoke out about how this all affected me, many mothers supported me because they could relate to my experience. The bullying gradually stopped, and I’ve since come to accept my new body.

I am thankful that I had my two babies back-to-back, and as soon as my youngest turns six months, I’m excited to hit the gym and work on myself before considering a third child. In a way, I feel like everything aligned perfectly. Gaining weight, having babies, and quitting modelling all happened at a time when I was already feeling the urge to move on.





4.What did you study in school?

I performed very well in high school and scored an A-. My parents had hoped I would pursue a medical-related course, but that wasn’t part of my plan. They didn’t force me into it but encouraged me to consider it. When it was time to choose my course and university placement, I knew I wanted to study fashion and design. However, my big sister advised me to take a business course instead. She pointed out that with a business degree, I could still pursue my passion for fashion while also gaining the skills needed to successfully run my own business.

Taking her advice, I enrolled in a Bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship at JKUAT in Juja and graduated in 2021. It turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. The course has been helpful, equipping me with all the relevant skills needed in the business world. I feel confident and flexible because the entrepreneurship programme covered a broad range of topics like HR, marketing, supply chain, PR, and accounting. Everything that is needed in a business setup. Studying that course was a wise choice.



