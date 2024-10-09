Media new darling of Deputy President after years of bearing the ‘nuisance’ tag

The media is no longer a “nuisance” to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, but a “wonderful” part of society.

In a 360-degree turnaround in just over 365 days, journalists are no longer seen by Mr Gachagua as opposition mouthpieces who are up to no good.

“You guys are wonderful. You are good people. No wonder you are called the Fourth Estate. I don’t know where we would go in this country without you,” said Mr Gachagua in his address to the media on Monday night.

“We would have so much impunity. We would go back to dictatorship without the media. I want to encourage you to continue to be the watchdog on behalf of the people of Kenya; to protect the Constitution with zeal; to uphold the rule of law and to call out impunity and corruption,” he added.

The same mouth that uttered these words had previously spewed fire at journalists on several occasions.

In June 2023, when the then Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was at war with journalists over an exposé, Mr Gachagua joined in the tirade.

“You [the press] have been hitting us left, right and centre; nobody has ever held you to account. Now, Moses Kuria ameuliza nyinyi maswali tatu tu [has asked you only three questions], you are all over, you are crying. You have seen nothing,” he said. He was equally dismissive of the press in April 2023, amid protests led by the Azimio coalition, when he asked Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi “not to be bothered” by the media.

“They joined Azimio to run fake opinion polls. They wrote headline after headline; that William Ruto stands no chance. They are still in denial. They are still hoping that Raila can push us to bring him into government and then they can join government too,” he proclaimed. “They are the same people who think and believe that our government can have cracks.”

In February 2023, Mr Gachagua prompted a response from the Media Council of Kenya when he lashed out at journalists.

“You media people, go write what I have said. There is nowhere you will take us. You tried hitting us when you had the system, the deep state and Azimio and Gideon Moi, and we beat you 9-0. Going forward, we will beat you the same way. And we don’t fear you,” he said.

Mr Gachagua is not the first person to recognise the power of the press when he was on the other side of power. Former president Uhuru Kenyatta found himself in a similar situation in July 2023, when the Kenya Kwanza government targeted him and his children over anti-government protests.

“My request to you as the Fourth Estate is that you should guard the freedom of Kenyans and the democracy of our country,” Mr Kenyatta said in response to the police raid on his son’s house.

However, when he was in power, Mr Kenyatta was known to be dismissive of the press, often saying that newspapers were for “wrapping meat”. He once said he never read newspapers beyond the headlines.

Journalist-turned-politician Beauttah Omanga said belittling the media is an established tradition among the political class.

“In most cases, those in power see the media as an irritant. But once the powers they enjoy fade, they all once again turn to the very media to mobilise public sympathy,” he told the Nation.