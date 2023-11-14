Kelvin Ongulu: 'I only date women who love cats'

Kelvin Ongulu and his two white cats 'Snow' and 'Flake' have become an internet sensation among feline lovers. He keeps their fans hooked with updates on their escapades and glam life.

Snow and Flake came into Kelvin’s life about three years and one year ago respectively. They were gifts, sourced from a vibrant online cat group that promotes the adoption of pets.

“Pets should not be sold. There is something called a cat distribution system. You could be walking in town and spot a cat or a kitten looking at you, and the moment your eyes lock, you know that you are going to take the kitten home. It’s the same when you go to Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA), you see a cat and you know the two of you are destined to be together,” he says.

To Kelvin, a 35-year-old single man, his cats have played a bigger role than just being pets and companions. His white cats, which is a rare cat colour, have helped improve his mental health and wellness. After a long day of city life, going home to his two cats is something he looks forward to.

“When I get home, the cats are always happy to see me. As soon as I sit on the sofa, 'Flake' hops on my lap ready to be petted and cuddled,” he tells Nation Lifestyle.

And just as his cats show him love, he spares no expense when it comes to pampering them.

“I will walk into a butchery and ask for a huge cut of meat for the cats to enjoy themselves. Cats are obligate carnivores and they usually have a field day feasting on the meat,” he says.

He also occasionally gets them treats from the veterinarian and books them regular wellness check-ups.

Besides giving him a reason to come home each day, Snow and Flake influence Kelvin’s dating life. For instance, he would not date a woman who hates cats. She might tick all the right boxes but if she cannot stand cats, which becomes a deal breaker.

Interestingly, Kelvin’s cats complement his dating profile. A majority of women get attracted to empathetic men and just from how Kelvin takes care of his Snow and Flake, he ticks the box.

Pet ownership in Kenya is growing and Kelvin is among an increasing number of people keeping cats. For those who love white cats, some consider them as a lucky charm. They believe that having a white cat in your home brings wealth and prosperity.

Would Kelvin ever swap cats for dogs? I ask.

"I once owned a dog, but cats are easier to manage, they are not very demanding," he says, adding, "If you desire to keep a cat as a pet, go for it."