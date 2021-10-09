My boyfriend is making me choose between him and my cats

My boyfriend is making me choose between him and my cats. Photo | Photosearch

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • Two days ago, my boyfriend who is cruel to my cats sent me a text, "Choose between me and your cats." I love my cats but I don't want to lose my new relationship. What do I do?

I am a cat lover and I have been keeping three of them for more than five years now. Recently, I started dating but my partner hates cats. In fact, when he visits, we end up quarreling because of how he kicks and mistreats the cat. Two days ago, he sent me this text, "Choose between me and your cats." I love my cats but I don't want to lose my new relationship. What do I do?

