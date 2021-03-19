Home Engineer: Moms are robots

By  Zahra Jalalkhan

What you need to know:

  • True home-engineers are involved heavily in manual labour too.
  • Theirs is a hands-on approach not just to a digitally transformed model of working but rather a comprehensive DIY (do it yourself) output productivity culture.
  • Their hours of working are not predefined and overtime is every time.

“I’m working from home” has become synonymous with most catch up to find out how your pal is doing calls these days. Armed with a laptop and a broadband connection whose lightning fast speeds are just but neverland promises from internet providers, we are slowly embracing these new norms. But, some of us have been ‘working from home’ even before the mask gained its infamy for hiding our thousand-shilling lipstick trends. For us Mom-bots, our office, let’s call it the kitchen, has ceremoniously been up and running, time immemorial. Marketing, production, packaging, branding and distribution processes, all taking place simultaneously and single-handedly under one roof.

