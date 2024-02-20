Early puberty: Equip children with life skills to cope

Puberty can be a challenging phase for any child, as it brings about physical, emotional, and social changes. Hormones surge, leading to acne, hair growth, and body odour.

In addition to these physical changes, children also experience emotional and social shifts. As Jane Ngatia, a counselling psychologist at the East Africa Institute of Professional Counselling explains, this is a time when children start to ponder over their identity, such as who they are, what they like, and who they are attracted to.

“They can experience different types of stress, such as mental confusion, mild depression, isolation, and withdrawal,” she explains.

“Additionally, children may experience overwhelming feelings, mood swings, and outbursts. These changes may also strain their relationship with the parents.”

Targets of bullying and sexual abuse.

“Girls who experience early puberty may be more susceptible to bullying and sexual harassment. Furthermore, some individuals may assume that they are older than their actual age, leading to inappropriate expectations of their behaviour,” adds Ms Ngatia.

This, she says, can put them at risk of being exposed to mature behaviours such as sexual activity and drug use at an early age.

Ms Ngatia suggests that providing your child with self-assurance can help them deal with the situation. They should be informed that puberty is a normal process involving inevitable biological changes.

“The minors need to be assured that they are growing up and there is nothing wrong with them. This assurance will help protect their self-esteem,” says Ms Ngatia.

It is important to encourage the child to express themselves and communicate what they are going through.

This can be achieved with the help of parents or teachers who understand the situation.

Additionally, teaching life skills to the child is crucial during this time. The counselling psychologist suggests that anger management and assertiveness are some of the skills that will assist the child in navigating through this period.

“They get worked up because of the hormonal imbalances, so they need to be taught and guided on how to calm themselves down. They will start developing relationships because of the breasts and menses, which makes them think they are adults. They can easily be taken advantage of,” she says, adding that they should learn how to say ‘‘no’’ to things that are not good for them. Also, consider problem-solving and decision-making skills, she emphasises.