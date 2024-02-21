puberty

When puberty hits your girl too early

Premature puberty may affect the child emotionally and socially, according to child therapists.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Linet Owoko

What you need to know:

  • Puberty is a natural process of growing up in a girl’s life, but it can be quite confusing and distressful when if it occurs at a young age.

  • Children with premature puberty may be confused or self-aware of the changes in their bodies.

