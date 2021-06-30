My daughter has hit puberty early. Should I be worried?

  • Puberty can start any time from eight to 14 years
  • It usually starts with breast development in girls
  • Rarely, puberty may also start early if there is a problem with the ovaries

My daughter is eight years old but her breasts have started growing. Is this a medical condition and what should I do to slow down this process?
