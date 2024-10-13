Princess Jully: The ‘Dunia Mbaya’ hitmaker who drove HIV-Aids message home

One of the most controversial, sensational, and exciting songs in Benga music was the brainchild of a woman, who would later become one of the most celebrated singers from the Lake Victoria region.

Benga songbird Princess Jully (Lilian Auma Aoko), who composed the song titled, “Dunia Mbaya”, died on Saturday afternoon at the Migori County Referral Hospital.

She has been in poor health in recent years. Princess Jully composed other songs, but none could match “Dunia Mbaya” (The world is evil) on the HIV-Aids scourge.

To many fans, the song proved to be her personal best, displaying her elegant style and identity. In the song, she warned about the disease, which was ravaging the Nyanza region and many other parts of the country and beyond.

It was during the peak of the scourge that saw funerals being held almost every weekend for the victims.

The title of the song was a warning to the people to be cautious and change their lifestyles, which exposed them to infection.

Musicians Princess Jully, Achieng Abura, Sussana Owiyo and Mercy Myra. Photo by Joseph Mathenge

‘Dunia Mbaya’ became more of a social 'national anthem’ that featured mostly in live shows.

Speaking to the Nation yesterday, fellow musician and brother-in-law, Johnny Magneto, recalled how he had been part of the rehearsals of the song that was released in 1995.

"It was Princess Jully who put in the creative lyrics that made the song get liked by not only band members, but also many fans,” he said.

Magneto has also excelled as a top guitarist with the Lang'ata Barracks, Nairobi-based Maroon Commandos Band.

Prince Jully (Julius Okumu), who was Magneto’s elder brother, was the band leader of the Jolly Boys Band where they both performed until Prince Jully’s demise in 1997.

1.Uncle Fred Machoka and song bird Princess Jully. 2. Aren’t they wonderful? 3.The leggy ones arrive at Blue Times. PHOTOS: CHARLES KAMAU

The group was initially based in Nairobi’s Eastlands, performing at clubs in Huruma, and Dandora. Magneto said the group also staged shows in many other spots outside Nairobi. The Jolly Boys band had other songs “Öluoch Kanindo”, “Walter Okumu” and “Joyce Aoko”.

In 1996, Princess Jully was among the artistes who performed during the Nation Media Group/House of Manji Benga Extravaganza held at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Others were Dr Collela Mazee, Okatch Biggy, Joseph Kamaru and DO Misiani (all now deceased). Sukuma Bin Ongaro, Bilenge Musica Band, Dr Osito Kalle, and Ohangla maestro Jack Nyadundo also took part.

It was at this show that Princess Jully took the country by storm with fans at the stadium vigorously singing the “Dunia Mbaya” hit.

As Benga music producer George Ouma (Jojo), who was also at the concert recalled, the great appreciation of her new song took many of the veterans by surprise.

Congolese musician Kanda Bongoman (left) and Princess Jully (right) greet fans when they arrived in Kisumu. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"It was a carnival mood when Princess Jully took to the stage and stole the show with fans singing alongside her," he said.

This writer, who was also at the concert, recalls the tight contest between the Benga artistes, with Princess Jully being the surprise new top performer.

To enter the show one only needed to buy a packet of biscuits and a copy of the Kiswahili “Taifa Leo” newspaper.

During a later interview, Princess Jully explained the challenges she went through managing the Jolly Boys Band following the death of her husband. However, against all odds, she was able to steer the band in live shows at various venues throughout the country.

The fallen star had in recent years scaled down her live performances due to ill health. Her son, Walter Ogada, said she had suffered multiple organ failures after being admitted two weeks ago to the Migori hospital.

Speaking to the Nation on Sunday, fellow musician Linet Aluoch Pamba expressed sorrow at her demise.

Congolese musician Kanda Bongoman (left) and Princess Jully (right) greet fans when they arrived in Kisumu. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"Her death is a big blow on the Benga music scene especially with a few of us left now,” she said.

Many of her fellow artistes recalled Jully’s efforts in encouraging many up-and-coming artistes. Linet also recalled that last December, Princess Jully was part of the Benga Queens team that performed in various places in Siaya County.

The two-day extravaganza featured Emily Nyaimbo, Queen Babito, and Atis Pesa. Queen Babito was a member of the DO; Shirati Jazz which was led by veteran DO Misiani.

A few years ago, Princess Jully took a break from music and retreated to her native home in Migori County.

But she gradually resumed performances. It was in Migori, where she grew up as a strong member of the Legio Maria sect and has a strong following in the area.

According to Magneto, it was in Legio Maria Church fellowships that she met his brother, Prince Jully, who later married her.

Her death follows that of former TPOK Jazz vocalist Michel Boyibanda, who recently passed away in Brazzaville, Congo in a huge blow to the music fraternity.

Princess Jully was also a member of the Divas of Nile group, which featured Suzanna Owiyo, Mercy Myra, and the late Achieng Abura.

Other popular songs by Princess Kully include " Tom ja Chebera''. "Yuko Wapi" and "Agwenge Part 1'.