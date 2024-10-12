‘Dunia Mbaya’ singer Princess Jully bows out

Benga queen Lillian Auma popularly known as Princess Jully of the Dunia Mbaya fame has died.

Princess Jully’s son Mr Walter Oguda confirmed that the popular musician died at the Migori County Referral Hospital at 4 pm today where she had been admitted for the past two months.

Oguda told Nation.Africa on phone that his mother suffered multiple organ failure.

For the better part of August, her sons took to social media asking Princess Jully’s friends and fans to pray for her after it emerged that she was in the High Dependency Unit at the Migori Hospital.

“She has been sick and was at Migori Hospital. First, it was kidney failure then later the heart failed despite showing signs of getting better earlier in the week. Today her condition just deteriorated at once and unfortunately, mama left us at 4 pm,” said Mr Oguda.

For Mr Oguda, who is also the Director of Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko’s Press Unit, the family has lost a loving mother who despite not achieving a high level of education, ensured her children acquired education.

“We have lost somebody who is irreplaceable and a great woman of valour. She has always been a fighter. Even with the illness, she fought gallantly and was even about to be discharged but we do not know what happened,” said Mr Oguda.

When it comes to music, Mr Oguda describes his mother as a genius who sang from the heart and could record without referring to any material.