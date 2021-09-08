Can the real man of God please stand up?

Men of God

Men of God have become the butt of jokes.

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

Man of God. A deferential term used in Christian circles to refer to a servant of God, who, ostensibly, is more enlightened in spiritual matters than ordinary folk. In some instances, clergy have used this title to abuse the flock, using what I call “Bible mail”. That is, misquoting Scripture to spiritually, financially, sexually and emotionally abuse the flock.

