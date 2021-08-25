Just a Man: The wages of corruption is...

Let's cut to the chase, shall we? We all get tempted and how we respond to temptation defines our character. Azazel is blamed for corruption on earth, according to the Good Book. Azazel represents someone or something in a man's life, which they got illegally, by manipulation, deception, or disobedience to God.

Azazel can be a child a man got out of wedlock. It can be a secret child or one that's an open secret. It can be a child a man got before they married or after they tied nuptials. But because this bundle of joy came outside a set holy union, it can turn matrimony into a bundle of nerves.

Make no mistake. The child isn't a mistake. God makes no mistakes. He saw the baby out-sprint millions of its siblings to the foetus. God had a set time for the baby. And, although two adults seemingly overrode His plans - in His omniscient way - He'll still make this beautiful in its time.

Azazel can be that job, tender or contract that a man got corruptly. You know damn well that you bribed the human resource manager or slept with Potiphar's wife for that post that's made you first among folks who are more qualified than you.

Here's what you don't know; how you got 'em is how you keep 'em. Or else you'll lose 'em. This means you'll keep oiling palms ‘till your well runs dry. Or, you'll reach a place where, because you can't sleep your way up the totem pole, you'll be forced to spend nights in a witch's haunt. Yeah, I said. This, um, number two, happens in this town.

Azazel can be that wife you're living with. You know you got her in the wrong way. You're a master manipulator. You lied to her like your father, Old Nick. Or you murdered Uriah so you could have Bathsheba. Or you got that man fired from his job or transferred to Timbuktu so that you could worm your way into his marital bed.

Azazel is that fuel guzzler or eighth of an acre of land, you bought after you conned those poor folks of their hard-earned money. Now, in social circles, you're busy giving other men grief because, in your own words, they're not working hard enough.

You know what you're courting? Freak road accidents. Or thunder. Or that house being mysteriously demolished. Because? Tears are prayers. Vengeful prayers. Which are answered vengefully.

There are Azazels that a man will be forced to live with. There are others that a man will be forced to give up for the sake of peace or justice.

It's not easy to give up Azazel. And that's because, in the long run, Azazel becomes part of many a man's identities. It's the moniker that folks append to his handle. "Yule m-baba wa Subaru." "Yule mzee wa nyumba ya gorofa." "Yule mjamaa wa corner office." "Baba Yao." (You think you're famous, but what they really mean is philanderer or plunderer).

At times, a man's multi-generational blessings are blocked or ruined because they refused to deal with Azazel , whether it be a person or situation.

For some of us who are forced to live with our Azazel , we must depend on God's sufficient grace to see us through. We must hold onto God's promise that instead of the thorn shall come up the cypress tree, and instead of the brier shall come up the myrtle tree.

We must hang on, for dear life, the Word that declares that all things work together for good for those who love God, who've been called according to His purpose.