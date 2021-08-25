Just a Man: The wages of corruption is...

Azazel

Azazel can be that job, tender or contract that a man got corruptly.

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

Let's cut to the chase, shall we? We all get tempted and how we respond to temptation defines our character. Azazel is blamed for corruption on earth, according to the Good Book.  Azazel represents someone or something in a man's life, which they got illegally, by manipulation, deception, or disobedience to God.

