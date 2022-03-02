Love stories showcase Africa's film diversity and creativity

Sudanese film Al-Sit at the Valentine’s edition of Shorts, Shorts and Shots

Dancers Chibayenzire Chibayenzire and Maulid Owino perform as their dance film Pace plays on the big screen at the Valentine’s Day edition of Shorts, Shorts and Shots held on February 13, 2022. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Kimty Dennis
logo (1)

By  Anita Murage

Reporter

Nation Media Group

There is a diversity to African love stories and the different ways people across the continent express their love, with representations in the familial, platonic and romantic lenses. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.