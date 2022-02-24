Tunisia bans ‘Death on the Nile’ over Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills. Cinemas in Tunis will no longer show 'Death on the Nile' over Gadot’s stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AP

By  AFP

Tunisia has withdrawn from cinemas a new Agatha Christie adaptation starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, following protests over "normalisation" with the Jewish state, officials said Wednesday.

