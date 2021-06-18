Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for fire balloons

Israeli air strikes in Gaza City

A Palestinian street vendor sells baby clothes near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by last month's Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Mohammed Abed | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The fire balloons and air strikes are the latest violence heaping pressure on a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers that came into place on May 21, ending 11 days of heavy fighting.

Gaza City, Palestine Territories,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.